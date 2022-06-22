ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

“Godspell”

By Alan Bresloff
aroundthetownchicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheir current production “Godspell” conceived by John-Michael Tebelak with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz ,directed to perfection by Christopher Pazdernik. is an amazing version of this musical piece. If you have never been to Theo Ubique’s space, The Howard Street Theatre, located at 721 West Howard Street in Evanston, you...

www.aroundthetownchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aroundthetownchicago.com

“Future Perfect” reviewed by Julia W. Rath

★★★★★“Future Perfect—a modern tale of curiosity” is an original opera and a fantastical adventure combined. Billed as: “The Magic Flute” meets “The Wizard of Oz”, the show, sponsored by Bellissima Opera and Working in Concert, is having its premier performance this weekend at The Kehrein Center for the Arts, in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Its creation brought together 1,300 Oak Park and Chicago youths and their adult mentors. Together they co-created the libretto through workshops that “examined themes of separateness, interconnectedness, and transcendence.” The basis of the show is “quantum entanglement”, namely, that life is a miracle and that the mystery of the universe is that we are here in the first place, all together as human beings, sharing the same space.
CHICAGO, IL
aroundthetownchicago.com

China Chef- serving Morton Grove for 45 years

The menu is vast. Pages and pages of items to choose from. I find that when I see a menu that huge it is best to order the items that are featured and that are the ones they are best known for. Let’s face it. I am telling you, my readers what they have and what they have featured for years, so why not share the items that are the most popular?
MORTON GROVE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy