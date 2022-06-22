“Godspell”

★★★★★“Future Perfect—a modern tale of curiosity” is an original opera and a fantastical adventure combined. Billed as: “The Magic Flute” meets “The Wizard of Oz”, the show, sponsored by Bellissima Opera and Working in Concert, is having its premier performance this weekend at The Kehrein Center for the Arts, in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood. Its creation brought together 1,300 Oak Park and Chicago youths and their adult mentors. Together they co-created the libretto through workshops that “examined themes of separateness, interconnectedness, and transcendence.” The basis of the show is “quantum entanglement”, namely, that life is a miracle and that the mystery of the universe is that we are here in the first place, all together as human beings, sharing the same space.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO