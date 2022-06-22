ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland police officer, motorcyclist collide in Southeast Portland

 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer and a motorcyclist collided at a Southeast Portland intersection Tuesday evening, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a news release. The collision happened at the...

www.kgw.com

Portland Tribune

Protesters attack businesses, Tesla Saturday night

Portland police make no arrests during vandalism because they were also busy elsewhere.About 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Northeast Portland on the night of Saturday, June 26, and then a large group of them marched down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows in what was labeled as a march for abortion rights. A flyer seen on social media labeled this a "direct action" and urged attendees to "Wear Black," both common phrases used during the Portland protests that erupted in 2020. "If Abortions Aren't Safe Then You Aren't Either," the flyer stated. Official estimates said about 60 people, most of...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Saturday just after 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest Third Avenue and Southwest Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
PORTLAND, OR
#Southeast Holgate
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

One dead after fiery crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say. Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington. Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

15-year-old in custody after stabbing at Tigard park

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – A 15-year-old Tigard boy has been charged after reportedly stabbing another 15-year-old boy Thursday in Tigard. The Tigard Police Department said officers were called to Cook Park for an assault with a weapon just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found the injured boy who was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to officers.
TIGARD, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
kptv.com

Portland woman seriously injured after fall while climbing Mount Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland woman was seriously injured after falling hundreds of feet while climbing Mount Hood early Friday morning, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said just before 6 a.m. Friday, dispatchers received reports a 31-year-old Portland woman had fallen near...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland, OR
Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

