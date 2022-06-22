One critically hurt in Madison on Tuesday

Clarksville mother hopes for shooter's capture after gunfire hits home. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Nashville Zoo’s Kangaroo Kickabout. Man points gun at Metro Police officers. Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling. Ruling initiates Tennessee’s trigger law.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A trio of homicide investigations are underway after three people are shot and killed overnight in separate incidents. Within two hours, three people were shot dead in Nashville Friday into Saturday. The first took place at 4314 Harding Pike in the Green Hills area at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the second shooting at 10:40 p.m. at 4017 Charlotte Avenue. The third shooting occurred minutes after midnight at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way South in the Gulch.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Homicide detectives were called to three, separate, deadly shootings overnight in downtown and West Nashville. According to police, the first shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, outside Double Dogs restaurant on Charlotte Pike. Police said 24-year-old Miles Slay was walking near the intersection...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A young man is behind bars after he pulled a gun on two members of law enforcement on Friday night. According to Metro Police, 20-year-old Alijah Fortenberry pulled a pistol on an officer and a sergeant sitting in an unmarked Metro Police vehicle inside of a parking garage on 3rd Avenue North.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition following a stabbing on I-40 in Donelson Wednesday. Metro Police said one man was transported after being stabbed on I-40 Eastbound near the Donelson Pkwy exit to the airport. A witness told us that he saw two cars stop and...
A man once arrested for making terroristic threats in East Tennessee and stunned by police in Humphreys County was arrested early Friday morning in downtown Nashville for driving his car recklessly across the Siegenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The parade kicked off the weekend's Pride festivities in Nashville. Thousands of people took part in Saturday morning's parade down Broadway. The celebration continued at the Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The festival runs from from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and continues from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday.
A man is dead after he dove into the water at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville Friday afternoon. Witnesses tell Clarksville Fire and Rescue the man in his early 20’s went underwater and never resurfaced. Crews spent several hours searching the water before recovering his body,. The man’s name...
Tennessee trigger law to ban most abortions in 30 days. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 26, 2022. Self-defense claim under investigation in Harding …. Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Charlotte …. Man shot in Greyhound bus in downtown Nashville. 2-alarm apartment fire on Brentwood Place. TN man...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, a body was found floating in the Cumberland River. Nashville Fire officials told us that dispatch received a call regarding a body found floating in the water near the edge of the Cumberland River. Crews then arrived at the Rock Harbor Marina located at...
Franklin police officer Eric Johnson was just pulling into the Sullivan Farms subdivision in Franklin, and fellow officer Ryan Durham wasn’t far away around the Berry Farms community, when a call went out on New Year’s Eve 2021 at about 1 p.m. for a man suffering a heart attack.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It is shaping to be a historic Nashville PRIDE Festival this weekend, with a record 100,000 people expected to attend. Organizers say they are working with state agencies, MNPD, and a private company to ensure security is tight. “This is a family-friendly festival. We want you...
Columbia’s Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate a house fire that occurred last week on East 6th Street. According to a press release from Columbia Fire & Rescue, personnel responded around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13 to a residential structure fire at 709 East 6th St. Upon arrival, crews reportedly found the home completely engulfed in flames and began working to successfully extinguish the blaze.
A 16-year-old in Nashville has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl in outside a Walmart, according to WKRN. Isabelle Jocson, 16, was charged with criminal homicide following the stabbing death of Malia Powell, 14, Monday night in the parking lot of the Walmart, cops say. Cops...
