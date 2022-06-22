One critically hurt in Madison on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A trio of homicide investigations are underway after three people are shot and killed overnight in separate incidents. Within two hours, three people were shot dead in Nashville Friday into Saturday. The first took place at 4314 Harding Pike in the Green Hills area at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with the second shooting at 10:40 p.m. at 4017 Charlotte Avenue. The third shooting occurred minutes after midnight at 709 Rep. John Lewis Way South in the Gulch.

