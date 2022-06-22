ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Spots Trump's Most 'Pathetic' Moment Yet

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Stephen Colbert spotted a revealing moment for Donald Trump ― one the “Late Show” host said proves just how “pathetic” the former president truly is.

In new audio played during Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearings, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“I only need 11,000 votes,” Trump said during the phone call after the election. “Fellas, I need 11,000 votes, give me a break.”

“That is just pathetic,” Colbert said after airing the audio. “He’s literally begging them to invent votes for him. It’s like watching an old man try to mooch an extra pancake at the Denny’s.”

See more in Colbert’s Tuesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

