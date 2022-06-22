Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that came down Friday, people who want an abortion in North Carolina can still get one — for now, experts and advocates said. "While abortion remains legal in North Carolina, our access here is hanging by a thread, and it all depends on the outcome of the November elections," Jillian Riley, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in North Carolina, said in a statement.

