Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed the decorations being placed and family and friends gathering for her 100th birthday celebration. A Happy 100th Birthday banner was hung and flanked with blue and...
John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport manager, has been elected as the new president of the North Carolina Airports Association (NCAA), a not-for-profit organization consisting of executive, professional, affiliate and honorary members. With more than 40 years in airport management, Ferguson has served on the NCAA Board for four years and...
Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that came down Friday, people who want an abortion in North Carolina can still get one — for now, experts and advocates said. "While abortion remains legal in North Carolina, our access here is hanging by a thread, and it all depends on the outcome of the November elections," Jillian Riley, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in North Carolina, said in a statement.
What N.C. lawmakers — and their challengers — are saying about Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights:. "Throughout history the Court has pushed the arc of history towards justice. Today, the court has broken its sacred promise to protect the basic constitutional rights of all Americans. Tomorrow, the defense of freedom moves to the states, and I am all in."
