Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine) (nine, eleven, thirty, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000. Pick 3 Day. 0-6-1, Lucky Sum: 7. (zero, six, one; Lucky Sum: seven) Pick 3 Evening. 7-0-0, Lucky Sum: 7. (seven,...
RALEIGH, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

'Be happy, stay happy': Mooresville resident turns 100 years young

Beth Anderson, a resident at TerraBella Lake Norman, watched as her special day unfolded before her. With a crown upon her head, she witnessed the decorations being placed and family and friends gathering for her 100th birthday celebration. A Happy 100th Birthday banner was hung and flanked with blue and...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville airport manager president of state association

John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport manager, has been elected as the new president of the North Carolina Airports Association (NCAA), a not-for-profit organization consisting of executive, professional, affiliate and honorary members. With more than 40 years in airport management, Ferguson has served on the NCAA Board for four years and...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Abortion access in North Carolina remains unchanged, despite the Supreme Court ruling, experts and advocates say

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that came down Friday, people who want an abortion in North Carolina can still get one — for now, experts and advocates said. "While abortion remains legal in North Carolina, our access here is hanging by a thread, and it all depends on the outcome of the November elections," Jillian Riley, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in North Carolina, said in a statement.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Statesville Record & Landmark

NC lawmakers, candidates weigh in on Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling

What N.C. lawmakers — and their challengers — are saying about Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights:. "Throughout history the Court has pushed the arc of history towards justice. Today, the court has broken its sacred promise to protect the basic constitutional rights of all Americans. Tomorrow, the defense of freedom moves to the states, and I am all in."
CONGRESS & COURTS

