Russ just got off the North American run of his tour and will be working on new music before he goes out again to explore rest of the world. Before that run, he is looking to share new music for his fans. Today, he kick starts the campaign with the new song ‘Yes Sir’ which he recently previewed on social media. It’s a short song but we won’t be surprised if this takes off on TikTok.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO