ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Fat Joe Talks OGs "Preserving The Culture" By Giving Wisdom To Next Generation

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we often talk about different areas and how their Rap scenes have become staples in a city's culture, the Bronx is quite a different story. While the early years of Hip Hop look much different than what we see today, the Bronx is where the genre began and the connection...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Doug E. Fresh, Roxanne Shante, Ralph McDaniels, And More Honored By City of NY At Power And Music Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of Black Music Month, pioneering rap figures including Roxanne Shanté, Fat Joe, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Clark Kent, Busta Rhymes, Waah Dean, Ralph McDaniels of Video Music Box, Dancehall artist Spice, and more were honored by the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus on the steps of City Hall in New York City for Black Music Month. Co-hosted by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Power of Music committee on Wednesday (June 15), the honorees for the 2022 Power & Music Awards recognized those who’ve had immeasurable, professional success while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Clergy, counselors offer support at Healing Harlem event

NEW YORK - Community organizations came together for a Healing Harlem event Friday in response to recent gun violence. A college basketball player was killed last weekend, and the event aimed to prevent more tragedy.People walking down Fifth Avenue near 135th Street in Harlem Friday afternoon expressed shock to find a casket in the middle of the sidewalk. But that shock value is the point. The idea for healing Harlem in this jarring way came from Shawanna Vaughn."We've got to get to these kids before the guns," said Vaughn.Vaughn's organization Silent Cry, Inc. works with incarcerated individuals and their families."We can't just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

Harlem barbershop remembers slain college basketball star Darius Lee

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman that opened fire on a crowd in Harlem on Father's Day, killing 21-year-old Darius Lee. Lee is being remembered as a young man with a bright future, whose light was extinguished too soon.The murder is sparking new conversations about gun violence in the Harlem community, including at the barbershop where Lee was a lifelong customer, CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reported Wednesday."I've been cutting his hair since he was a baby," said Earl Figueroa, owner of Fig's Barbershop on Frederick Douglass at West 135th Street.Figueroa smiled while remembering how tall Lee had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Road & Track

Is This Your Motorcycle In the NYC Subway?

The New York City Subway is undoubtedly the most famous and well-used public transit system in the country, at least partially because it's generally a far more effective method of navigating the States’ largest concrete jungle than a personal vehicle. Perhaps that's why one Kawasaki Ninja rider felt the need to ditch their bike on a subway platform and hitch a ride on the R Train out of Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fat Joe
The Trace

Brooklyn’s Alternative Approach to Gun Violence Shows Promise

This is the third in a three-part series on gun violence prevention in New York City published in partnership with The Guardian. Read parts one and two. The street outside the Brownsville Community Justice Center used to be a hub for drug use and violence. The dead-end road lacked sufficient lighting, had hardly any overlooking windows, and little car traffic. The combination meant it wasn’t safe for the people who needed to use it as a pedestrian pathway. The surrounding neighborhood in east Brooklyn has historically suffered from some of the highest rates of gun violence and violent crime in the city.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC families impacted by gun violence perplexed by Supreme Court decision: ‘A lot of crazy people’

The sister of a subway rider randomly killed by a subway gunman last month thinks of the victims murdered since his death. After Thursday’s Supreme Court decision legalizing the carrying of concealed weapons in the city and the nation, she doesn’t expect the carnage to stop any time soon. “Americans need to educate themselves,” said Griselda Vile, whose brother Daniel Enriquez was gunned down ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ogs#The Next Generation#Hip Hop Music#Latino#Asian
PennLive.com

Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay shot; underwent emergency surgery

Bronx-born rapper Lil Tjay was shot early Wednesday and required emergency surgery, where the artist is now doing better and is out of surgery but is not out of the woods yet. According to TMZ, it all went down in Edgewater, New Jersey, where law enforcement told the outlet that the rapper was shot just after midnight and was undergoing surgery earlier today. The extent of his wounds has not yet been revealed.
EDGEWATER, NJ
localsyr.com

Jazz in the City to hold free concert Thursday

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Community Health “Jazz in the City” public health concert series will hold a free concert to the Near West Side, 300 Oswego St, Syracuse NY, from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. New York City’s acclaimed pop salsa group, “3D Rhythm of Life” will...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily News

Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday. The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the men pulled a gun and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Music
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Orchard Beach Fireworks 2022 – Off of Pelham Bay, Bronx

Bronx Orchard Beach Fireworks 2022 – New York Salutes America Celebration. Pyrotechnic Displays to be set off from a barge in Pelham Bay. Of course the event will be free to all. As of this date, June 23, it hasn’t been officially declared yet BUT it appears the fireworks...
BRONX, NY
queenseagle.com

Attorneys claim DOC cooked books to show compliance with court order

Attorneys representing incarcerated clients on Rikers Island argued in court Friday that the Department of Correction has been potentially fudging its data to show that it’s in compliance with its mandate to offer medical care to people in custody. Appearing before Bronx Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Taylor, attorneys from...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy