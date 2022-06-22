ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

Firefighters battle brush fire sparked by generator in Morgan Hill

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brush fire on the border of San...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire crews hold 1-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains threatening 3 structures

SANTA CRUZ -- A one-acre fire burning near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Zayante in Santa Cruz County was 75 percent contained, according to Cal Fire at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday.Access to what they are calling the "Rock Fire" has been difficult, crews said, because it is burning in an oak and pine forest. Cal Fire initiated an air attack including a helicopter and air tankers.Firefighters say that three structures were threatened and the fire had a moderate rate of spread.Cal Fire estimates that crews will on scene for four to six hours -- well into Saturday evening.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brush fire breaks out alongside Highway 87 in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – Firefighters in San Jose quickly knocked down a brush fire that burned along northbound Highway 87 in South San Jose on Friday morning.The San Jose Fire Department said the fire broke out by the freeway near the Curtner Avenue interchange around 11:10 a.m.Shortly after 11:50 a.m., firefighters said the blaze was knocked down and crews were mopping up. No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, according to the fire department.The fire led to delays along northbound 87 stretching to Capitol Expressway, prompting the California Highway Patrol to conduct traffic control. As of about noon, a traffic advisory remains in place through the area.   The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Firefighters contained blaze that threatened homes

LOS GATOS, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said. KRON On is streaming news live now Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Vegetation fire burning in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A brush fire is burning in the southern part of Santa Clara County near Morgan Hill Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire is burning in the Coyote area of unincorporated Morgan Hill near Hale Avenue and Live Oak, according to fire officials. KPIX 5 Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted that the fire was in same area as a fire earlier this week that was sparked by a generator outside of Morgan Hill.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews halt progress of fire in Pleasanton hills; 2 firefighters hurt, evacuees return

PLEASANTON -- A fast-moving brush fire Thursday afternoon along the Pleasanton Ridge caused hundreds of evacuations in Pleasanton and Sunol before residents were allowed to return home later in the evening.The Canyon Fire started around 1:30 p.m. on the Kilkare side of the ridge and quickly spread up and over the top of the ridge line, and down toward Foothill Boulevard in Pleasanton prompting evacuations along Kilkare Road and Golden Eagle Estates."You really don't understand it until you come to the moment and then you're standing there and you have to leave your house and you think, 'where am I going to go? What am I going to take?'" said Zoltan Piskor.Fire dispatchers said the original location was above the 4900 block of River Rock Hill Road.The Alameda County Fire Department said as of 4:30 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped. As of 7 p.m., about 71 acres had burned.Two firefighters were injured on this fire one was hit by a falling tree after a water drop. The other suffered heat exhaustion. Both were taken to a hospital and are expected to be OK.
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay reopened after big-rig overturn crash

HALF MOON BAY – All lanes of Highway 92 have reopened Friday afternoon after a crash involving an overturned big-rig forced the closure of the roadway for more than three hours.The Cal Fire San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit said shortly before 1 p.m. the crash took place on the highway near Spanishtown, located east of Half Moon Bay.Photos posted by firefighters showed the big-rig on its side and striking the front of a pickup truck. Firefighters said minor injuries were reported.The crash led to the shutdown of Highway 92, one of the few roads connecting the San Mateo County coast to the rest of the Peninsula, between Main Street in Half Moon Bay and Skyline Boulevard.Around 3:30 p.m., authorities said all lanes of the highway were open once again, with some residual delays reported.Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Crews Respond to Brush Fire in North San Jose

Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire in North San Jose on Wednesday evening. The fire was reported about 6 p.m. near Highway 237 and North First Street, according to a post on social media by the San Jose Fire Department. No structures are threatened by the blaze,...
SAN JOSE, CA
losgatan.com

Wildfire threatening 5 homes contained

A vegetation fire threatening several homes in the 18500 block of Montevina Road above Los Gatos didn’t end up consuming any structures or injuring anybody this afternoon, authorities said. The blaze sparked around noon and as Santa Clara County Fire Department and Cal Fire crews arrived, they discovered flames...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Scotts Valley PD: “No bomb threat” and explosives experts called in as a precaution due to “vagueness of comments” made

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION-TV) Scotts Valley Police have issued a statement regarding a "suspicious circumstance" they investigated at Scotts Valley High School. SVPD said the incident itself was a false alarm and that reports of a bomb threat were not true. They also added that bomb-certified K9 units and explosives experts were brought in "as The post Scotts Valley PD: “No bomb threat” and explosives experts called in as a precaution due to “vagueness of comments” made appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting at West Oakland BART causes major delays

OAKLAND -- The West Oakland BART station reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed due to police activity but a major residual delay remained in the wake of the closure, BART officials said.The West Oakland station closed at 1:05 p.m. following a report of a shooting on a train. The station reopened shortly before 2 p.m. according to a BART spokesman.One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and BART police are investigating.The incident follows a shooting that killed one man and wounded another aboard a San Francisco Muni train traveling between the Forest Hill and Castro stations on Wednesday.The suspect in that case, 26-year-old Javon Green, was arrested in Pittsburg on Thursday night.
OAKLAND, CA

