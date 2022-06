NOTE: The 17th in a series of tracking down lost or forgotten sports venues, trophies and artifacts in the Old Pueblo. There was a time when local sporting goods stores where part of the norm in the Old Pueblo but the days of Woody’s, Medina’s, Jack Ellis, Yellow Front, Dave LeCompte and Baum’s are long gone. There are still some smaller places that specialize in soccer, golf and tennis gear but one needs to turn to the larger national retailers like DICK’s Sporting Good and Big 5 Sporting Goods if they want immediate purchases, if available.

