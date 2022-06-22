Uncommon Surgery Saves Chicago Dad's Life After Developing Rare Form of Brain Aneurysm

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenager is dead, and another man is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m.Sources say the shooters got onto the bus and shot a 17-year-old in the head as he sat near the back of the bus. A 24-year-old man was grazed in the head and refused medical attention, but it is not clear if he was also a target. CBS 2 also saw a bus driver receiving medical treatment nearby. Sources tell CBS 2 this was a targeted attack. They also say two gunmen were carrying an assault rifle and another automatic weapon, at least on of which was recovered in a grassy area next to the shooting scene. The shooters then exited the bus and fled eastbound through an alley, according to police.Buses were temporarily rerouted due to the investigation. No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO