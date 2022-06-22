ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Goldcar put me under pressure to get unwanted insurance

By Anna Tims
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3npvwY_0gIAHhLr00
Goldcar customers are offered extra insurance cover they may not need when they pick up their hire car.

I hired a car from Goldcar for a holiday in France. I already had an annual insurance policy to cover the excess due on any claim, so did not need to buy the extra cover that staff at the collection desk at Marseille airport tried to sell me. Instead, I offered my credit card to have the €1,700 deposit ring-fenced. I was told there would be an 8% surcharge to take the deposit, and another 8% to refund it. It was made clear that the keys would not be handed over unless I consented to the €272 fee, or paid a lower sum of €236.95 for Goldcar’s insurance cover. I reluctantly paid the lower amount. I queried this when I got home and Goldcar confirmed that it does not apply a credit card levy, but it has not responded to my complaint within the promised 30 days.

CS, Huddersfield

Goldcar has form when it comes to misselling insurance. In 2019 an undercover investigation by consumer group Which? exposed what it described as “criminal lying and bullying” by Goldcar staff to pressure customers into buying unwanted insurance. Five months earlier, the company had promised to reform after evidence emerged of insurance misselling. Under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations (CPRs), it’s a criminal offence to use either misleading or aggressive practices to coerce customers into making purchases.

Goldcar, which was taken over by Europcar in 2017, only addressed your complaint after I got in touch, and it admitted that its service fell short. Its explanation is that human error, not hard selling, was to blame. The assistant, it claims, mistook your credit card for a debit card and was trying to point out that your bank may charge fees for debiting then crediting the deposit. “It is the company’s experience that, in some cases, a customer using a debit card may not have funds to cover the excess deposit,” it says. “In these circumstances, the alternative of taking excess cover is offered.”

Another human error apparently prevented you receiving a response to your complaint. Goldcar claims it did reply, but a member of staff mistyped your email address. You are certain the collection desk knew what kind of card they were dealing with, but you are relieved to have been refunded the cost of the insurance. Goldcar says: “Please rest assured this is not typical of the service we provide, and our customer’s experience will be internally addressed to prevent situations such as this happening again.”

Since car hire companies are notorious for pushing their insurance excess policies, it’s worth knowing that, under EU law, basic insurance is included in the cost of a car rental, so additional cover is not essential. You can, in any case, insure the excess far more cheaply via an online comparison site.

Email your.problems@observer.co.uk. Include an address and phone number. Submission and publication are subject to our terms and conditions

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Eu Law#Marseille#Cs#Huddersfield Goldcar#The Consumer Protection
The Guardian

Roe v Wade has been overturned. Here’s what this will mean

The story is not about the supreme court. Today, the sword that has long been hanging over American women’s heads finally fell: the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to an abortion. This has long been expected, and long dreaded, by those in the reproductive rights movement, and it has long been denied by those who wished to downplay the court’s extremist lurch. The coming hours will be consumed with finger pointing and recriminations. But the story is not about who was right and who was wrong.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court just made America a more dangerous, violent place

The conservative justices of the US supreme court just made America an even more dangerous, even more violent place. The decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn, Inc v Bruen took on a simple and commonsense New York state law requiring individuals to have a license in order to own a gun, and requiring people who want to carry a concealed pistol or revolver out in public to demonstrate a particular need to be toting a secret gun around. That law has been on the books in New York since the early 1900s.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

A Florida power company didn’t like a journalist’s commentary. Its consultants had him followed

Consultants working for America’s largest power company covertly monitored a Jacksonville journalist and obtained a report containing his social security number and other sensitive personal information, leaked documents reveal. The Floodlight logo above the words 'Floodlight is a nonprofit news organization that partners with local outlets and the Guardian...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

British Muslim travel agencies in uproar over Saudi hajj changes

British Muslim travel companies have said they face going out of business, with travellers potentially losing thousands of pounds, after Saudi Arabia launched a new system for applying for the hajj pilgrimage. The Saudi government announced this month that pilgrims from Europe, the US and Australia could no longer book...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

331K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy