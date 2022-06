As the large cap coins have continued to suffer losses, Ethereum whales have now turned their focus to smaller cap altcoins in a bid to try to squeeze out some profit from the bear market. These coins are previously unknown outside of their community niches but these large investors are bringing them to the forefront. Given the movement of whales into Shiba Inu before it peaked, whale holdings in smaller cap coins are proving to be of interest to investors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO