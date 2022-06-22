ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-10 truckers scoff at plan to stay in one lane

By SanTan Sun News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at...

Comments / 18

Free America
4d ago

Anyone towing anything should stay in the right lane PERIOD !!!!!that's the law I most states anyways I have been driving 36 years and stay in right lane except to pass without impeding traffic

Reply
12
Robert Fly
4d ago

Going up the I-17 towing my fifth wheel trailer and my truck was running good and I was passing the trucks that were in the last lane. I passed an old fudpucker towing his big fifth wheel like he was standing still. I pulled into Sunset Point and he arrived about ten minutes later and started yelling at me for not staying in the left lane. I just laughed at him which made him madder.

Reply
5
Brian
4d ago

Make cars that are not passing stay in the right lane as well! Why do drivers drive in the left lane?

Reply
17
 

