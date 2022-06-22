Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLACK BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATRON COUNTY At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light rain over the Black burn scar. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is possible in southeast Catron County. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Taylor Creek, Diamond Creek, South Diamond Creek and Hoyt Creek downstream to the East Fork Gila River as well as DD Bar Road, Links Road and Trails End Road. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Light to moderate showers producing flash flooding in and around the Black burn scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Black burn scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Catron County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

