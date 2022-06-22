Pullen and Walker sign on for 2022 Purple and Black TBT

Two Kansas State men’s basketball stars will be joining Purple and Black, a team made up of mostly former Wildcat basketball players, to compete in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a winner-take-all annual tournament with $1 million on the line.

Jacob Pullen and Henry “Bill” Walker will be joining the team this year, according to an announcement on the TBT Twitter account on Tuesday.

Pullen is the all-time leading scorer in school history (2,132 points) and a two-time All-American. He was the second Wildcat to eclipse 2,000 points. He ranks in the top 5 of 17 different career statistical categories.

He has had a decade-long career playing basketball overseas, most recently in Slovenia for Cedevita Olimpija.

Pullen has competed with TBT in seasons past.

Walker was a freshman along with Pullen during the 2007-08 season. He most notably led the Wildcats with 22 points in a 80-67 upset win over No. 6 seed USC in the opening round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Walker, who went by Bill during his two seasons in Manhattan, earned freshman All-America honors from multiple outlets and is one of only five Big 12 players to rank in the top 10 in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, including one of three freshmen.

Walker was selected with the 47th pick of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He played five seasons in the league before taking his game overseas. Most recently, he played for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the Philippines.

This will be his first season competing with Purple and Black.

Pullen and Walker will join former Wildcats Kamau Stokes, Martavious Irving, Jordan Henriquez, Justin Edwards and Thomas Gipson along with Ole Miss and Louisianna Tech’s Trevor Gaskins, Southern Idaho, Arizona State and Portland State’s Khalid Thomas, Mississippi Valley State’s Terrence Joyner and Cal-State Northridge’s Tavrion Dawson.

Former Wildcat Dominque Sutton, Fresno State’s Gregory Smith and Johndre Jefferson, a South Carolina alum, who won the tournament four times in the past with Overseas Elite, were reported to be on the team’s roster according to the Purple and Black Twitter account. However, they weren’t listed on the press release K-State put out on Wednesday.

Henriquez, in addition to being listed on the active roster, will coach the team for a second straight season.

Purple and Black will be in the Wichita Regional hosted by the Aftershocks, the Wichita State alumni team, starting July 22. The Wichita Regional also includes alumni teams from Oklahoma State (Stillwater Stars), Texas Tech (Air Raiders) and North Texas (Bleed Green).

Purple and Black is the No. 3 seed in the region and will face No. 6 Lone Star Legends in the first round on Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m.

If they win, they will face either No. 2 seed Eberlein Drive or No. 7 seed Bleed Green.

Tickets are for sale on the TBT website and games will be televised on ESPN.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the team to help cover travel expenses and hotel lodging.