Mental Health

Mental health patient's 'spiral' waiting for care

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave was 17 when he realised something was not right with his mental health but struggled to get...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
BBC

Wet wipe pollution: 'Fine to flush' message still not understood

We've all been told that flushing wet wipes down the toilet is a big no, but these disgusting pictures show us why we should be listening. Billions of the wipes containing plastic are still being used every day, leading to blocked sewers and river pollution. An MP is trying to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Hedgehog moves into St Ives rabbit's hutch and gives birth

A hedgehog took up squatters' rights in a pet rabbit's cosy hutch and promptly gave birth to four babies. The prickly pregnant creature moved into the hutch belonging to Rufus the rabbit in St Ives, in Cambridgeshire. The rabbit's owner, Andrea Finbow, said the hedgehog made itself a little nest...
ANIMALS
BBC

Belfast woman's warning after Turkish cosmetic surgery ordeal

A Belfast woman who had a so called "mummy makeover" in Turkey recently has warned of the risks involved in travelling abroad for cosmetic surgery. Claire, which is not her real name, was left in pain alone in a hotel room after a number of procedures including a breast augmentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Date set for Court of Appeal hearing

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute have been given a date for a Court of Appeal hearing. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. A High Court judge previously ruled Archie was dead and told doctors...
POLITICS

