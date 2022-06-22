ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Women should control own medical decisions

 4 days ago

The recent letter entitled, "Uvalde-level outcry over abortion deaths," compared apples to oranges and was insulting to women, intentional or not.

No woman has an abortion on a whim, period. An abortion is a medical decision between a woman, her doctor, and her God.

Roe vs Wade was a legal decision that gave women a right to control their own bodies.

A fetus or a zygote is not a baby.

All the children killed in Uvalde, Texas were viable human beings and part of a loving circle of family and friends. We feel the loss of these children as if they were one of ours.

Unfortunately, something that is very personal has become a political football. Politicians have no right making medical decisions affecting millions of women. Who the hell do they think they are, God?

CORDY LAVERY

Elizabeth City

