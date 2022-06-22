ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

ESPN
 4 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated, he...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Fight Night at the Joe: Remembering the legendary Colorado Avalanche-Detroit Red Wings brawl of 1997

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Mikko Rantanen
ESPN

Keuchel called up by Diamondbacks to start vs Tigers

PHOENIX --  Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors on Sunday to start against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary this year, paying only a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Blanco makes PK when Rapids keeper debuts, Timbers win 3-0

PORTLAND, Ore. --  Sebastián Blanco converted a tiebreaking penalty kick in first-half stoppage time just after 19-year-old goalkeeper Abraham Rodriguez made his Major League Soccer debut in place of injured William Yarbrough, and the Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Saturday night. Yarbrough, a 33-year-old who...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

MINNEAPOLIS --  Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night. A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Final#The Colorado Avalanche#Russian
ESPN

Priso breaks tie in 78th, Toronto FC beats Atlanta 2-1

TORONTO --  Ralph Priso broke a tie in the 78th minute to help Toronto FC beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night. Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring for Toronto (5-8-3) in the eighth minute. Luiz De Araujo tied it for Atlanta (5-6-4) in the 57th. This story is from...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy