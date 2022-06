NEW YORK -- — Justin Verlander was amped up, throwing nine of his 20 fastest pitches this season. “Maybe it was the adrenaline,” he said. Looking as strong as ever in his return season from Tommy John surgery, Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings against the major league-leading Yankees. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, powering the Houston Astros' 3-1 victory Friday night that stopped New York’s 15-game home winning streak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO