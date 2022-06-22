ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Total Pain Care Team of the Week: EMCC Women’s Rodeo Team

By Sydney Wicker
WTOK-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

Group resumes public prayer for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of women gathered outside Meridian City Hall Saturday to pray for our city. The group started organizing last year after a 5-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting. When Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was killed, the group decided to start their public prayers again.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

F-4 Phantom to be mounted Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The F-4 Phantom aircraft that recently returned to Meridian is being reassembled outside the G.V. Sonny Montgomery National Guard Complex. The aircraft is scheduled to be fully mounted Monday. Making this happen wasn’t an easy task, as it cost nearly $100,000, and all that money came from donations within the community. The maintenance crew starts working on the aircraft as early as 8 a.m. We spoke with a retired colonel who flew this plane in the late 1970s.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Heat remains the trending topic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Yesterday we broke another record with high temperatures, and today we are set to break another one. The forecast temperature for today is expected to be 101 degrees, and the record was set back in 1944 at 100 degrees. This will be the third day in a row that we are expecting record challenging heat.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

A great weekend for water activities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you may be ready for the June heat wave to end. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re taking this extreme heat into the weekend. Saturday will be a great day for water play as highs reach the low 100s...with heat indices ranging from 105-110. The record high in Meridian for Saturday is 101 degrees, and it will surely be challenged (if not broken). Rain relief chances are slim (20%), but rain chances do increase for Sunday ahead of cold front that’ll move into our area.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Local organization offers resources for pregnant women

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade, agencies like the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian are available to assist pregnant women. All services at the center are free and range from pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, supplies for babies...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Intermittent closures are planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Sunday, June 26. Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will affect both directions of traffic, between the Toomsuba (Exit 65) and the Alabama state line. Drivers...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Summer heat relief

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the past two weeks, we have seen temperatures above 95 degrees and today was our sixth straight day of hitting a hundred degrees. The summer heat wave has been hitting us hard but do not worry everyone some relief is on the way. Today is going to be the hottest day that we are going to see for a while, and we can’t rule out the chance of a stray shower throughout the evening hours.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Locals react to Roe v. Wade ruling

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade has people talking. Some people in Meridian shared their reactions Friday. The people who spoke with News 11 were in favor of the court’s action. One woman said she’s happy that the decision will be left...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia. Philadelphia police said dispatch received a call Tuesday night of a shooting in the area of Coleman Street. Police arrived to find a juvenile victim lying in a ditch with a gunshot wound on his left side. He was taken to a hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

Another day of record heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We continue to bake across the South due to an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome). It’s leading to constant above average highs...including record heat. We’ve had several record highs and lows this June, and today adds to it. A new record was set in Meridian... reaching 102 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Fireworks sales restricted to a timeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi may buy fireworks are in full effect, giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions. Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the Fourth of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

