Total Pain Care Team of the Week: EMCC Women’s Rodeo Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the past two weeks, we have seen temperatures above 95 degrees and today was our sixth straight day of hitting a hundred degrees. The summer heat wave has been hitting us hard but do not worry everyone some relief is on the way. Today is going to be the hottest day that we are going to see for a while, and we can’t rule out the chance of a stray shower throughout the evening hours.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO