Total Pain Care Team of the Week: EMCC Women’s Rodeo Team

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The F-4 Phantom aircraft that recently returned to Meridian is being reassembled outside the G.V. Sonny Montgomery National Guard Complex. The aircraft is scheduled to be fully mounted Monday. Making this happen wasn’t an easy task, as it cost nearly $100,000, and all that money came from donations within the community. The maintenance crew starts working on the aircraft as early as 8 a.m. We spoke with a retired colonel who flew this plane in the late 1970s.
