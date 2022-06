Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.

