PHOENIX -- Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors on Sunday to start against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary this year, paying only a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO