Out of Our Past - June 22, 2022

By Compiled by CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. Lisa Cole’s reason for entering the Miss Franklin County Pageant were many, including self-betterment, polishing her talents and interview skills, and improving self-discipline and...

Herald-Journal

Amasa McKay Rich

Amasa McKay Rich 10/29/1925 - 06/15/2022 Amasa McKay Rich, or Kay since he never cared that much for his given name, passed away on June 15, 2022. The cause of death was a stroke and his age. Kay was born October 29, 1925 in Paris, Idaho to Daniel C. Rich and Annie Stucki Rich, one of ten children. Kay grew up in the Bear Lake Valley working on the family farm, attending school, and developing an abiding affection for his place of birth.
Herald-Journal

Cache County executive shares task force suggestions on housing issues

At the Cache Summit on Thursday afternoon, Cache County Executive David Zook shared the suggestions from a task force he organized to address Cache County’s housing crisis. The task force — composed of community leaders in social work, economic development, religion, local government and real estate — provided an outline for several actions government could take on federal, state, county and municipal levels. They also offered their top three recommendations for housing issues in the county.
Herald-Journal

Susan Elizabeth Smith

Susan Elizabeth Smith 12/8/1951 - 6/21/2022 Our dear sister, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother has gone to meet her beloved Lord Jesus on June 21, 2022. Susan Elizabeth Smith was born to Galen H. and Elnora R. Smith in Pocatello, Idaho on December 8, 1951. She lived in Pocatello, Idaho in a wonderful environment outside of town near a river, which she used to love to watch and play by with her family's border collie. Her parents ran a restaurant by the old airport across from FMC. She spent many hours in the back room coloring and being watched over by her two older sisters. After a few short years, the family moved to Montpelier, ID, where her father had procured a position with Central Farmers in Georgetown. Sue grew up in Montpelier making many friends as she was extremely outgoing and friendly. She attracted everyone with her personality.
Herald-Journal

Update: Flight instructor, student killed in USU aviation crash near Mendon

A student and flight instructor have died after a Utah State University aviation plane crashed in Cache County on Friday morning, authorities say. Around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call notified dispatch of a plane crash near Mendon at 2685 S. State Road 23. Emergency medical service personnel and law enforcement responded after being guided to the scene by witnesses, the release states.
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Let public speak on public record

A citizen came to a recent Box Elder County Commission meeting and wanted to speak about voting concerns during the meeting. I told her that the commissioners had taken away the public comment period in 2017, but she could file the paperwork to get on the agenda for the next commission meeting. She filled out the required paperwork but was later informed that her request to be on the commissions agenda was denied; reason given was that the commissioners had heard enough on voting issues.
Herald-Journal

American Legion baseball: Trappers win 2 of first 3 games in Wyoming tourney

It didn’t take long for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program to start a new winning streak. Blacksmith Fork regrouped from Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to rival Green Canyon by going 2-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Trappers defeated Premier West, a team based out of Denver, by a 4-1 scoreline on Thursday afternoon, and then earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the Gillette Riders in eight innings a few hours later.
Herald-Journal

Parker, Kathy

Parker Kathy Parker 76 Wellsville passed away June 24, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
