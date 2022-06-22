Out of Our Past - June 22, 2022

Susan Elizabeth Smith 12/8/1951 - 6/21/2022 Our dear sister, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother has gone to meet her beloved Lord Jesus on June 21, 2022. Susan Elizabeth Smith was born to Galen H. and Elnora R. Smith in Pocatello, Idaho on December 8, 1951. She lived in Pocatello, Idaho in a wonderful environment outside of town near a river, which she used to love to watch and play by with her family's border collie. Her parents ran a restaurant by the old airport across from FMC. She spent many hours in the back room coloring and being watched over by her two older sisters. After a few short years, the family moved to Montpelier, ID, where her father had procured a position with Central Farmers in Georgetown. Sue grew up in Montpelier making many friends as she was extremely outgoing and friendly. She attracted everyone with her personality.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO