Izard County, AR

Several county positions decided in Tuesday runoff

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area county positions were decided after Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Arkansas. All but one winner will go into the general election unopposed. Izard County Judge Eric Smith will keep his position for another term after beating challenger Paul Womack in the Republican primary. Smith came away with 52% of...

www.ktlo.com

