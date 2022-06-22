ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Grizzly bear carcass found on Whatcom County beach

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvH2d_0gI9p3Uo00

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The carcass of a 1- to 2-year-old male grizzly was found on a beach in Whatcom County last week, The Bellingham Herald reported.

According to the report, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Game Warden David Jones was shocked by reports of a dead grizzly bear and went to the beach just north of the Cherry Point Refinery to check it out himself.

Jones said black bear sightings are common in the rural areas of the county but seeing a confirmed grizzly is unheard of.

A piece of the carcass has been sent to federal agencies to determine where the bear might have come from but that could take some time, Jones told the newspaper.

The head and claws of the grizzly were given to a WDFW biologist for examination. The grizzly showed no signs of trauma or had bullet holes.

According to WDFW, grizzly bears once occupied much of the Cascade Mountains and eastern Washington but have disappeared from much of the mountain range due to being killed, a loss of habitat and habitat degradation.

The bears are listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act and classified as an endangered species in the state.

According to a WDFW 2019 executive summary, grizzlies occupy the Selkirk Mountain range in the northeastern corner of Washington.

While Jones awaits results from his sample sent to federal agencies, he believes the bear might have come from Canada.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
KHQ Right Now

Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to all fishing

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Part of Skagit River will temporarily close to fishing. Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing. Species affected: All species. Location: Skagit River (Skagit County); from the Highway 9 bridge in Sedro Woolley to 200’ downstream of the mouth of the Baker...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

What to know when a salesperson knocks on your door in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — In Whatcom County and most Whatcom cities, the first thing you should ask door-to-door solicitors is for their locally issued soliciting license. In Whatcom County jurisdictions, peddlers and solicitors must be granted a specific license before they can legally knock on your door. These licenses are often in addition to a standard business license.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Artist Point remains closed to vehicle access

GLACIER, Wash. — The US Forest Service said on June 21st that while the road to Artist Point is in the process of being cleared, there is no estimate on when it will be open. Officials with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said yesterday, June 24th, that crews...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Whatcom County, WA
Pets & Animals
Bellingham, WA
Lifestyle
Whatcom County, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Bellingham, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Bellingham, WA
myeverettnews.com

Massive Search Launched For Missing 4-Year-Old At Silver Lake

Editor’s Update 7:30 AM: Everett Police report the body of a child matching the description of the missing girl was recovered around 2:30 AM after being spotted in the water by a citizen. Everett Police Lieutenant Karen White tells MyEverettNews.com foul play is not suspected. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the victim. Thornton A. Sullivan Park at Silver Lake will be open to the public today. Note: There are no lifeguards at Silver Lake and haven’t been for seven years. Back in 2015 the City of Everett eliminated the lifeguard program at Silver Lake Due to budget cuts.
EVERETT, WA
Outdoor Life

Dead Grizzly Mysteriously Washes Ashore on Washington State Beach

The last thing anyone expected to find along the shores of a Washington State beach was a dead grizzly bear, but that’s exactly what happened. Whatcom County beachgoers reported the dead bear on June 16 to wildlife officials, who were so surprised by the discovery that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife game warden Dave Jones went to the beach to check it out himself, according to The Bellingham Herald.
WASHINGTON STATE
989kbay.com

Grizzly bear carcass found on beach near Cherry Point.

CHERRY POINT, Wash. – The carcass of a grizzly bear was found on a beach near Cherry Point in Whatcom County last week. There’s no known grizzly population in Whatcom County and the surrounding region, so how it got here is a bit of a mystery. Game Warden...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Carcass#The Bellingham Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KIRO 7 Seattle

Baby cow rescue prompts brief closure of I-5 in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were briefly shut down in Marysville on Wednesday after a baby cow was stuck in a median, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. All lanes on northbound I-5 near 156th Street Northeast were blocked just after 3 p.m. as crews...
KING 5

'Safety Ambassadors' are now patrolling downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tony Hugo checks the stairwells for homeless people as he makes his rounds through downtown Bellingham. "It can be a dangerous situation," he said. "People don't like to be woken up. They can be violent. We'll stand a few feet away, especially if we've gotten a call to check on them."
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

UPDATE: Victims of Nooksack River rafting accident identified

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two people who died in a rafting accident on the Nooksack River on Tuesday, June 14. John Coleman, 55, of Berkeley, California and his 10-year-old son both drowned. They were among five people, including a guide,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

First all-woman crew staffs Bellingham fire station

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A first for the Bellingham Fire Department and a first for women fire fighters. The department says in a social media post that an all-woman crew staffed one of its engines for the first time ever on Sunday, June 19th. Acting Captain Pernick, Driver Pederson, and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Score Tickets to Kenny Chesney!

While KAFE 104.1 is on the go TODAY, you could win tickets to see Kenny Chesney’s Here and Now Tour on Saturday, July 16th at Lumen Field in Seattle! Also performing will be Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce. Stop by the broadcast booth and scan the...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy