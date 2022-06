AUSTIN, Minn. – An accused armed robber is in custody after being tracked down by Mower County law enforcement. An off-duty Austin police officer says he saw a dark sedan parked behind a business on 12th Street SW at around 1:50 pm Friday. The vehicle fit the description of one connected to a recent robbery at Cheers Liquor. Police say the driver who the vehicle and headed toward a gas station also match the description of the suspect in the Cheers robbery.

