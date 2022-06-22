The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Everything we know so far

More teen romance is in store on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. Prime Video renewed the drama ahead of last week's series premiere which is based on author Jenny Han's book trilogy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on author Jenny Han's book of the same title, which is the first in a trilogy — much like Han's other YA bestselling To All the Boys novels, which were adapted into hit movies on Netflix. They have other similarities, like the main focus on first love and a half-Korean girl as the protagonist. Han herself serves as the showrunner for the Amazon series.

The story follows 16-year-old Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), who is caught up in a love triangle with two brothers. She spends every summer at the beach with childhood pals Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), whose mom Susannah (Rachel) is best friends with her own mother Laurel (Jackie Chung). This particular summer, Belly joins the local debutante society and undergoes a bit of a glow-up — and the boys realize she's grown up into an attractive young woman.

Belly has had a crush on Conrad for years, but Jeremiah is irresistibly fun. Everything is further complicated by Conrad's recent moodiness, a cute local boy and a secret their mothers are harboring. By the end of the summer, Belly makes a choice, sealed with a kiss.

Here's everything we know so far about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Prime Video has not set a The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 release date.

Amazon officially renewed the drama before season 1 even premiered on June 17.

(Image credit: Dana Hawley)

“When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” Han said in an official statement. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."

Filming on season 1 took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, in late spring and early summer 2021. It premiered a year later. If season 2 follows suit, and given the title, it could be released in summer 2023.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast

(Image credit: Prime Video)

All of the principal cast members are expected to return in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2. That includes Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin , the show's half-Korean, half-white teen protagonist.

The other two points of the love triangle are Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher .

Other returning cast members are likely to include:

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park, Belly's mother

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly's brother

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin, Belly's father and Laurel's ex-husband

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher, the brothers' father and Susannah's husband

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo, an author and Laurel's love interest

Minnie Mills as Shayla, Steven's girlfriend

Rain Spencer as Taylor, Belly's best friend from home

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 plot and book spoilers

In the season 1 finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Conrad saves Belly from embarrassment when Jeremiah fails to show up for the waltz at the debutante ball. Turns out, Jeremiah is having a breakdown after finding out his mother has cancer. Conrad has known for months, which explains his moody behavior all summer.

After Susannah's secret comes out, the teens have a hard time adjusting. Conrad apologies to Belly for mistreating her. She kisses him, a clear sign that she's choosing him over Jeremiah.

(Image credit: Peter Taylor)

But the course of true love never does run smooth, does it? Especially not when it comes to teens.

Season 1 generally stays faithful to Han's first book, with some updates. Season 2 may follow the second book, It's Not Summer Without You, again with changes here and there.

Warning: spoilers for It's Not Summer Without You below!

Belly and Conrad start a romantic relationship, which falls apart when Susannah dies. He reverts to acting surly and emotionally distant, and they have a big fight at his mom's funeral. Then, Conrad disappears from school.

Belly and Jeremiah track down him to the Cousins Beach house. Conrad is hiding out there because he's learned his father intends to sell it. To mark the end of an era, the trio throw a blowout party. Laurel shows up to arrange a truce: The boys get to keep the house if Conrad returns to school.

While this is going on, Jeremiah confesses that he's in love with Belly and they kiss. Conrad sees this, but lies that he no longer has feelings for her. He gives them his blessing.