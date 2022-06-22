ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

This is the one thing to look out for in scam emails

By Anthony Spadafora
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Cybercriminals and scammers use a wide variety of social engineering techniques to get you to open their malicious emails though one in particular is a dead giveaway and worth looking out for in your inbox.

According to a new blog post from Atlas VPN based on data from the Expel Quarterly Threat Report Q1 2022 , two thirds (67%) of scammers leave the subject line empty in their malicious emails. While other frequently used subject lines can also indicate that an email is likely a scam, a blank one is a major red flag.

By leaving an email’s subject line blank, scammers hope to peak the interest of potential victims that are interested in finding out why they received this email in the first place. As a blank subject line may have already thrown them off, users are more likely to click on links in the body of the email or to respond to it.

Other subject lines to look out for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017zl6_0gI9oBwE00

(Image credit: Atlas VPN)

Although blank subject lines are the most common, other subject lines frequently used in malicious emails are business related or try to instill a sense of urgency.

Of the subject lines examined by Expel’s security operations center, Fax Delivery Report was the second most common at 9.01 percent followed by Business Proposal Request (5.83%) and Request (4.20%).

With more employees working from home , cybercriminals have also begun using “Meeting” (4.07%) as a subject line in their malicious emails. When it comes to targeting consumers, “You Have (1*) New Voice Message” (3.46%) and “Order Confirmation” (1.83%) are frequently used subject lines.

All of these tactics used in phishing and scam emails are designed to get you to click on an email or the links contained within it without much thought. This is why you should always exercise caution when opening and responding to emails from unknown senders .

How to spot a phishing email

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR6c6_0gI9oBwE00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Besides a blank subject line, poor grammar and spelling are another way to quickly identify phishing emails .

Since many cybercriminals and scammers are not from English-speaking countries, their writing may contain grammatical errors that native speakers wouldn’t normally make. At the same time though, some attackers make errors on purpose in order to filter out less observant people as they are likely easier targets.

Carefully examining the domain of an email address is another useful trick when it comes to spotting phishing emails. As a general rule of thumb, no legitimate organization will send out emails from a public email domain like Gmail as they all have their own email domains and company accounts. This can be quite useful when it comes to brand impersonation as emails from Amazon only come from @Amazon.com, so if an email uses any other domain, it’s likely a fake.

Finally, no company will ever ask you to send sensitive information like your payment details over email. If an email contains a link or attachment that requires you to provide personal data, it’s likely a scam.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Emails#Email Accounts#Email Address#Phishing Scam#This Is The One#Atlas#Expel
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy