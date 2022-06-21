Cut fiber cable causing Verizon wireless outage in parts of Wisconsin

Southwest Health has announced plans to open a new specialty clinic in Darlington. The new clinic will offer vision and dental care, with the possibility of adding other specialties later. It is set to open in late 2023 or early 2024, depending on construction speed and other logistics. The clinic will be located on Highway 81 near Tama Run Lane, on Darlington’s south side. Site prep and utility work are planned to start later this year, with construction beginning in full in spring 2023. The new location will replace Southwest Health’s existing eye clinic, The Eye Center, currently located on Main Street. In addition to continuing vision services, the health care system will partner with Cuba City Family Dental to provide dental care.

DARLINGTON, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO