Montgomery County, TX

SENDING LOVE TO UVALDE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY BENEFIT IN WILLIS A HUGE SUCCESS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack when the school shooting happened in Uvalde Joe Haliti with Joe’s Italian in Conroe contacted Montgomery County’s Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle, who is also Precinct 106 Chairman and asked if he could come down and cook for the first responders and investigators. Joe has been cooking for the community after...

Fireworks sales begin Friday, June 24 and end on July 4

One popular fireworks store in north Houston said they have some really popular items this year and are not reporting any shortages, like last year. “We’ve been here for quite a while and a lot of our stores are operated by nonprofits in the community, and we’re really glad to give back. They get a percentage of the sales,” said Sue Davis, a spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Veteran Walking Across America Visits Conroe

Marine Corps veteran Nicholas Tully-Fern began serving his country in 2017 and now that he’s no longer serving in the American armed forces, his new mission is exploring America and getting to know the people of the land he served and protected. One step at a time, one foot in front of the other, and one mile at a time, Tully-Fern is walking across America.
CONROE, TX
CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Meet Your LCSO Volunteers

When Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader first authorized the all volunteer formation of the Sheriff’s Citizen Auxiliary Network ( S.C.A.N) in November of 2017, some of the very first to step up and offer their time and expertise were the husband and wife team of Len and Betty Jones. This volunteer S.C.A.N group has stepped up to assist the LCSO in many events such as the Liberty Jubilee, the Retired Texas Ranger reunion event, the Citizen on Patrol assignments as well as other events that volunteers can help with. Even at this first formation meeting, it was clear that Len and Betty were no strangers to “volunteerism” as they have many involvements in community services.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Mayor Becky Haas Speaks About the Fort Bend County Burn Ban

I have chosen to only share one item this week with you because it is a very serious concern that I have. As of 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 21, 2022, a Declaration and Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in Fort Bend County was signed. It does not prohibit fireworks in the county at this time.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Trio of Montgomery County teams compete at Texas state 7-on-7

Three football teams from Montgomery County concluded play in the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament Saturday in College Station. Playing at Veterans Memorial Park, The Woodlands fell in the first round of the Division I championship bracket. Willis, meanwhile, was the only county team win on Saturday as the Wildkats competed…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
LIFE IN PRISON FOR CONROE DOUBLE MURDER

On February 12, 2020, at about 5:25 PM, Conroe Police Officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 11133 S IH-45 N at Crighton Rd. (River Bend Station). Dispatch received reports that several men had been shot. Police and paramedics arrived and found three males shot inside of a passenger car. Lifesaving measures were started on the men, but two did not survive. A third male was transported to HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe in critical condition. Conroe Police Detectives, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, and Officers from numerous agencies arrived and started the investigation. The two deceased males of Conroe were identified as Devin Lee Rash, 20, and Ryan York, age 20. The third male, Bryce Smith, age 20, survived the shooting but a bullet remains in his head. Conroe Police arrested Waymon Nicholas Jordan and charged him with Capital murder. He claimed that there was a third person who did the shooting that was done with Jordan’s father’s .22 caliber gun. Almost three hours Conroe Police continued to interrogate Jordan. He finally admitted to shooting the trio and killing the two.
CONROE, TX
Heroic EMT receives Medal of Valor from Chief Christy at Conroe PD

On that date, EMT Elliott had transported a patient from Harris County to HCA Conroe for mental health evaluation and an Emergency Detention Order for Harris County law enforcement. While awaiting triage, and within minutes of arriving in the emergency room, the patient exhibited a handgun that was hidden under her dress and began randomly shooting in the crowded hospital. Without regard for his own safety, EMT Elliott took quick and decisive action, disarming the shooter as she discharged rounds.
CONROE, TX
SECOND FATAL CRASH IN TWO NIGHTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sunday morning just after midnight Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported rollover crash on SH 249 at Sentinal Oaks. Information was the vehicle was deep in the woods. Units arrived and found not a rolled-over vehicle but a motorcycle that had run off the road and into the woods. Firefighters got back to it and discovered the rider was deceased. DPS is investigating the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Five June commercial projects filed in Montgomery County

Several new businesses and projects are coming to Montgomery County. The following projects have been filed since May 1 through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Popeyes in The Woodlands Mall. Type of work: renovation/alteration. Timeline: July 25-Oct. 17. Registered…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
PURSUIT ENDS ON FM 1960

A Montgomery County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on I-45 near Budde which resulted in pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a female at FM 1960 and I-45. The suspect then fled as he fired shots got him at Hooters on FM 1960. Harris County Homicide Detectives are on the scene as the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT-FM 1375

1210PM-Montgomery Fire enroute to a single vehicle crash with entrapment on FM 1375 near Osbourne Road. Good samaritan using jigsaw attempting to free two victims. 12:21pm-units on scene report vehicle upside down FM 1375 closed. 130PM-THREE TRANSPORTED TO CONROE HOSPITAL STABLE CONDITION.
MONTGOMERY, TX

