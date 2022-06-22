Sarah Sturges – Citizen of the Day

Thomas Richard Laughton, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home. The family will be present from 4-7 p.m. to greet friends. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO