ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Sarah Sturges – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Sturges is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 22, 2022. Sarah...

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLEM

Roger L. Pattison

Roger L. Pattison, 81, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Accura HealthCare in Le Mars. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Roger’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Mark Trobaugh

Mark Trobaugh, 67, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home in Le Mars. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will follow the service during a time of lunch and fellowship at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Thomas Richard Laughton

Thomas Richard Laughton, 80, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Rev. Christian Meier will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Mauer Johnson Funeral Home. The family will be present from 4-7 p.m. to greet friends. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy