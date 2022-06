Most of Mississippi including the local area is under a heat advisory today. Highs will be in the upper 90s and afternoon heat index readings will be between 105 and 110. Saturday saw the hottest temperatures of the season in Mississippi with both Meridian and Hattiesburg-Laurel recording highs of 104. Meridian has hit the triple digits six days in a row. This should be the last of the extreme heat for a while. The National Weather Service says a cold front moving through the state will increase daily rain chances and highs next week will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

