Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: No hits in return

Renfroe (calf) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays and will be available off the bench only in an emergency, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Renfroe did some running today and it appeared he did well enough to avoid the injured list, but he'll still be sidelined for the third straight game by the calf injury. The Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday, so he could be held out again Sunday to provide some extra rest heading into Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO