Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: No hits in return

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Marte (hamstring) went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Padres....

CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury update: Phillies star suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97-mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Activated, starting Sunday

The Rays activated Franco (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Rays' series finale with the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco was on the shelf for just under a month with a left quad strain, but...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

Crawford was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. It's unclear exactly how long the 35-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is unavailable.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Luke Weaver
Ketel Marte
CBS Sports

Marlins' Erik Gonzalez: Contract selected, starting Sunday

Gonzalez had his contract selected by the Marlins and is starting at third base Sunday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Gonzalez was up in the majors for a few weeks in May and appeared in 12 games, but he struggled at the plate with a .194/.286/.194 slash line. He'll rejoin Miami's 26- and 40-man rosters Sunday, as Willians Astudillo was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Picks up first start in outfield

Harrison (elbow) will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Orioles. Harrison missed the White Sox's previous two games while nursing a sore elbow after he was struck by a pitch in Thursday's 4-0 loss, but he'll be back in action for the series finale. Though second base and third base are the position where Harrison will likely see most of his playing time moving forward, he'll be making his first start of the season in the outfield Sunday since AJ Pollock is getting a routine maintenance day and Adam Haseley (illness) isn't available to play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Pablo Reyes: Back in majors

Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Reyes was promoted in early June and appeared in four games for Milwaukee, and he went 4-for-14 with a walk and a run before being sent back to Nashville. His stay on the roster could be short-lived since Kolten Wong (calf) is on a minor-league rehab assignment and is expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: On bench Sunday

Dozier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics. After nine consecutive starts, Dozier will take a seat Sunday in what may just be a routine maintenance day. Ryan O'Hearn will pick up a rare start in the series finale versus Oakland while Dozier rests up.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' David Bednar: Suffers another blown save

Bednar (3-2) was charged with the loss after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and two walks on his way to a blown save Saturday versus the Rays. He struck out one batter. Bednar was called upon to protect a 5-4 lead in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hunter Renfroe: Not starting again Saturday

Renfroe (calf) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays and will be available off the bench only in an emergency, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Renfroe did some running today and it appeared he did well enough to avoid the injured list, but he'll still be sidelined for the third straight game by the calf injury. The Brewers have a scheduled day off Monday, so he could be held out again Sunday to provide some extra rest heading into Tuesday's series opener in Tampa Bay.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA

