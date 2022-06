The year 2021 gave us several all-time highs but it’ll seem like all that is a thing of the past for now. So far in 2022, major virtual currencies are now experiencing unprecedented lows as a result of the crypto crash. Along with the crypto market, it’ll seem the stock market has also been experiencing a downtrend. Investing in cryptocurrency has never been for the faint-hearted as these assets are naturally volatile and this is not the first time there have been these kinds of lows.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO