Preston, ID

Jillian Jarvis and Walter Iverson

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Kurt and Margret Iverson are happy to announce the addition of a new daughter in law to their family!. Their son Walter married Jillian, the daughter of Matthew and Heather Jarvis, May 4th, 2022 in the Provo City...

Herald-Journal

American Legion baseball: Trappers win 2 of first 3 games in Wyoming tourney

It didn’t take long for Mountain Crest’s American Legion program to start a new winning streak. Blacksmith Fork regrouped from Tuesday’s 8-5 loss to rival Green Canyon by going 2-0 on Day 1 of a tournament in Gillette, Wyoming. The Trappers defeated Premier West, a team based out of Denver, by a 4-1 scoreline on Thursday afternoon, and then earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the Gillette Riders in eight innings a few hours later.
GILLETTE, WY
Herald-Journal

Parker, Kathy

Parker Kathy Parker 76 Wellsville passed away June 24, 2022. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
WELLSVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Update: Flight instructor, student killed in USU aviation crash near Mendon

A student and flight instructor have died after a Utah State University aviation plane crashed in Cache County on Friday morning, authorities say. Around 9 a.m., according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call notified dispatch of a plane crash near Mendon at 2685 S. State Road 23. Emergency medical service personnel and law enforcement responded after being guided to the scene by witnesses, the release states.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger. The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.
KEARNS, UT
deseret.com

This county in Utah is one of the healthiest in America

Morgan County, Utah, is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache County executive shares task force suggestions on housing issues

At the Cache Summit on Thursday afternoon, Cache County Executive David Zook shared the suggestions from a task force he organized to address Cache County’s housing crisis. The task force — composed of community leaders in social work, economic development, religion, local government and real estate — provided an outline for several actions government could take on federal, state, county and municipal levels. They also offered their top three recommendations for housing issues in the county.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two men arrested after possessing stolen vehicles in two unrelated incidents

POCATELLO — Two men were arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles in the Gate City on Wednesday. Delano Moses Vigil Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street...
POCATELLO, ID
Gephardt Daily

3.0 magnitude earthquake shakes southeast Idaho

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho, June 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled southeast Idaho on Tuesday. The quake happened at 10:22 a.m. eight miles north northwest of Georgetown, according to data from the U.S Geological Survey website. Georgetown is a farming community of about 600 residents. It is located about 18 miles northeast of Logan.
Herald-Journal

Letter to the Editor: Let public speak on public record

A citizen came to a recent Box Elder County Commission meeting and wanted to speak about voting concerns during the meeting. I told her that the commissioners had taken away the public comment period in 2017, but she could file the paperwork to get on the agenda for the next commission meeting. She filled out the required paperwork but was later informed that her request to be on the commissions agenda was denied; reason given was that the commissioners had heard enough on voting issues.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local man arrested days after leading cops on high-speed chase with infant, teenager in car

POCATELLO — A 28-year-old local man who police say evaded capture earlier this month after leading officers on a high-speed chase with an infant and teenager in the car faces nearly six decades in prison if convicted of the seven felonies filed against him for the incident. Charles Andrew Pompa, of Pocatello, was arrested on Tuesday and remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail following the June 9 high-speed chase that ended with him evading capture on foot. ...
POCATELLO, ID

