Jillian Jarvis and Walter Iverson

A citizen came to a recent Box Elder County Commission meeting and wanted to speak about voting concerns during the meeting. I told her that the commissioners had taken away the public comment period in 2017, but she could file the paperwork to get on the agenda for the next commission meeting. She filled out the required paperwork but was later informed that her request to be on the commissions agenda was denied; reason given was that the commissioners had heard enough on voting issues.

BRIGHAM CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO