Early results: Downtown Assembly seat goes to Daniel Volland

The left-leaning, Democrats’ favorite candidate for the new Assembly seat for downtown Anchorage is leading in the hyper-local election that ended Tuesday night.

With 3,801 votes counted, Daniel Volland won 1,452, or 38.49% of ballots counted so far. 3,801 ballots were cast of the 36,655 voters mailed ballots in the district. The results are unofficial but unlikely to change with any remaining ballots still in the mail.

The election for the 12th seat was held after Assemblyman Chris Constant asked Anchorage voters to award downtown Anchorage a second seat on the Assembly, and voters approved. Only voters in the Assembly District 1 voted in this race.

The other results:

Robin Phillips: 231

Tasha Hotch: 618

Rob Forbes: 163

Cliff Baker: 126

Stephanie Taylor: 1,182

Unresolved write-ins: 18