TALLAHASSEE - A man was playing with his dog at a Florida park when it was attacked by an alligator, dragged into the water and eaten earlier this month, wildlife officials said. Joshua Wells told wildlife authorities that he was playing with his unleashed dog near water at a popular park in Tallahassee on June 6 when the alligator snatched his dog, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Wells, 44, said he grabbed the alligator, cuffing its legs, but realized that was dangerous, according to the report. "He said he quickly realized that was...

8 DAYS AGO