Edenton Lions mark 85 years of serving community

EDENTON — The Edenton Lions Club recently celebrated a milestone — 85 years of service to the community.

In honor of the accomplishment, a banquet was held on June 13 at Edenton Baptist Church, the first for the club since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special guests included District Governor Randy Oxendine of the Henderson Lions Club and Hallie White, a 2022 recipient of the Lions Club Scholarship.

“We are here to celebrate this anniversary,” said Club President Jim Hodges. “We have been serving Edenton for 85 years as well as counties throughout North Carolina and internationally.”

During the feast and fellowship, the Lions swore in new officers, acknowledged awards and heard enjoyed music provided by local musician Brian Smith and friends.

Lacy Presnell Jr., a member of the Raleigh Host Lions Club and Lion’s club member for 72 years, was the event’s speaker.

A retired educator, the 93-year-old Presnell also worked as director of school planning at the N.C. Department of Instruction and served as lobbyist for the North Carolina Retired School Personnel from 1991 to 2018.

He shared some of his stories with Edenton Lions but one story in particular stood out.

“Some years back, a girl named Rachel needed work done to repair a lazy eye so she could go to school,” he said. “Her grandfathers were told to pay $10,000. They had $5,000, but not $10,000. So we at the Raleigh chapter got busy and we contacted the surgeon.”

Presnell said the club managed to get the cost for the girl’s entire operation down to just $2,700. The Lions then took care of the entire bill.

“Rachel calls me every birthday to thank us for what the Lions did for her and her family,” Presnell said, looking out to the audience. “No matter where your club is, we are fortunate to be members. We need to be thankful for the opportunity to serve.”

Presnell concluded with a bit of advice: “Keep on keeping on serving your fellow man and our blind people.”

Toward the end of the banquet, the Lions held an awards ceremony to recognize outstanding achievements by club members.

Craig Miller was awarded Lion of the Year by co-presidents Hodges and Earl Willis.

“We have had 10 new members in the last year and a half,” Hodges said. “Craig was instrumental in bringing a lot of them to this club. That’s something we need in service organizations like ours to keep the club going.”

Two new Lions also joined the ranks of the Edenton club. Sponsored by Craig Miller, Paul Johnson and Keith Miller were inducted by Presnell.

The club also installed the following slate of new officers for the coming year:

• President – John Guard;

• 1st Vice-President – Cabe Speary;

• 2nd Vice-President – Bob Yerger;

• 3rd Vice-President – Henry Smith;

• Secretary – Gloria Maser;

• Treasurer – Lin Scheel;

• Assistant Treasurer – Bill Hicks;

• 1 Year Directors – Lowell Gieseke, Earl Willis, Myron Broadwell;

• 2 Year Directors – Jay Swicegood, Paul Stallings;

• Lion Tamer – Gary Swanner;

• Song Leader – Jack Parker; and

• Co-Tail Twisters – Jack Parker and Ronnie Bass.

Passing the gavel to Guard, the new president, Hodges said the greatest experience he has had with the club is seeing new members join.

Guard spoke briefly before adjourning the meeting.

“A lot of communities are losing their clubs,” Guard said. “Many are getting old and people don’t want to join anymore. I say that’s no excuse. We are going to continue our work.”