Parrish, Rhinehart honored by NCHSAA

Chapel Hill - On Thursday, June 16, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) announced the Heart of a Champion Award winners for 2022.

A total of 19 students-athletes from the NCHSAA were chosen for their sportsmanship, overcoming adversity and consistently going above and beyond.

The recognition is part of a program offered by the NCHSAA Student Services Division.

N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company sponsors these awards.

Each school that is a member of the NCHSAA had the opportunity to select one male and one female student-athlete.

The requirements were: the student-athlete had to participate in at least one varsity sport or activity, including cheerleading, during the 2021-2022 school year. The athletes could not have been ejected from any contest, and must have demonstrated outstanding citizenship during their high school careers.

The students filled out an application questionnaire, and then a school official such as a principal or athletic director also provided an evaluation.

Two John A. Holmes High School student-athletes were among those honored.

Jimmie “Jim Bo” Parrish, a junior, played in three junior varsity and three varsity sports and was a member of the N.C.Breakers AAU Basketball Team. He admires and is appreciative of his football coaches for instilling the motto — “Do it right or don’t do it at all”.

Jim Bo learned commitment and dedication from his coaches and looked to them as role models before eventually becoming a good man, a good husband and a good father. His participation in sports helped him learn not to quit when struggling or when things just weren’t going right.

Bailey Rhinehart, a junior, participated in three varsity sports, student government and numerous clubs and activities.

She credits experiences in individual and team sports with guiding her to become the person she is today. Bailey learned “mind over matter” during challenging times and vital communication skills.

Her work with the Herren Project Club inspired her to encourage others to fulfill the club’s motto of “Go Healthy”- living drug and alcohol free.