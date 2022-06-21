ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Riley Keough Says Austin Butler Deserves an Oscar for 'Elvis' (Exclusive)

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're already Hollywood royalty, but on Tuesday, the women of the Presley family -- Elvis' ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter, Riley Keough -- made it official, with a hand and footprint ceremony at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The trio -- along with...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Finley, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Benjamin Keough
Person
Elvis
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Why Austin Butler Was Bedridden After Finishing ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler is playing the legendary King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”. In a new interview at Graceland, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke Austin about how he transformed into Elvis — and why he was bedridden for nearly a week after finishing the movie!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcl Chinese Theatre
ETOnline.com

'Elvis': Everything the Presley Family Has Said About the Upcoming Biopic

Celebrity biopics are a weighty task for the actor who takes on the role -- more so if the subject is a beloved icon who became perhaps even more famous after their untimely death. So it's no surprise that Austin Butler had more than a few nerves when it came time to take on the role of Elvis Presley in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Austin Butler Plays Elvis’ Actual Guitar At Graceland & Riley Keough Says It Was A ‘Special Experience’

The Presley family has been nothing but supportive of Austin Butler playing the King of Rock and Roll in the upcoming biopic Elvis. Riley Keough, Elvis’ granddaughter, revealed on Instagram that she spent time with Austin at Elvis’ beloved home Graceland where the actor picked up the music legend’s guitar and played it. Riley admitted that watching the 30-year-old play Elvis’ guitar was an “overwhelming” experience for her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Portrayal Has Some Fans Puzzled Despite Family's Praise

A clip from the the the new Elvis biopic coming out later this month has gone viral on TikTok, but not in the way that advertisers had hoped. This week, the film's official TikTok account shared a 10-second clip of Austin Butler giving a monologue as Elvis Presley, and commenters have been roasting his performance. In spite of early praise from critics and from Presley's family, many commenters felt that Butler missed the mark.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'It made me emotional': Elvis' only child Lisa Marie Presley talks new movie about her dad as she adds daughter Riley cried five minutes in as the family is interviewed at Graceland

The Presley family is getting emotional over a movie about the Pop King patriarch Elvis Presley. Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley, their only child Lisa Marie Presley, and the eldest grandchild Riley Keough, sat down with 20/20 for special called Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 that will air on Tuesday evening.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy