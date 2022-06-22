ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

What Hogs Coach Said After Downing Auburn

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RPNmt_0gI9ZZlX00

Advance to face Ole Miss again at College World Series on Wednesday night.

OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn with the media after downing Auburn, 11-1, to set up a rematch with Ole Miss on Wednesday night and keep advancing in the College World Series.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS, REBELS FANS OVERWHELM OMAHA BUSINESS WITH SHOT CHALLENGE RESPONSE

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING ARKANSAS-OLE MISS

HOW HOGS DISMANTLED AUBURN TO KEEP ADVANCING IN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

NEWS & NOTES: CWS ROUND 1

FACES IN CROWD: RAZORBACKS STEAMROLL PAST STANFORD IN OMAHA

PREVIEW: ARKANSAS TO MEET SEC WEST FOE OLE MISS IN OMAHA

DIFFERENT MONTH, DIFFERENT TIME FOR HOGS, REBELS

HOGS SET RECORDS IN BLOWOUT OPENING WIN OVER STANFORD

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fanrecap.com

Highly recruited DB commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ hot streak in recruiting continued with the commitment of defensive back RJ Johnson, who officially visited the Razorbacks last weekend. “It was just something special. When I went down to Arkansas, it’s like the feeling was different from where I’ve been,” Johnson said. “Just talking with the coaches and meeting with Coach (Sam) Pittman and being around there and the guys Coach Pittman has surrounding him, it’s just amazing. I loved every second I was down there.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Auburn, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
5newsonline.com

4-star 2023 point guard Layden Blocker commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the top prospects in the class of 2023 has committed to play for Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks. Layden Blocker, a four-star guard out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Belair, Kan.), announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday. A native of Little Rock, Blocker made his commitment on a live stream with ESPN's Paul Biancardi, saying "I'm staying home."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fanrecap.com

Hogs’ QB, receiver finding their way

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson and Jadon Haselwood have been spending the summer working to continue to build chemistry as a potent passing combination for the University of Arkansas football team. Both are redshirt juniors, but they didn’t become teammates until January when Haselwood transferred from Oklahoma to Arkansas —...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fanrecap.com

Jones turns heads in back-to-back Arkansas camps

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Braden Jones showed well at last year’s Arkansas prospect camp as a junior, and he did the same during Friday’s prospect camp. Jones, 5-11, 187 pounds, recorded a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. He appeared to have run 4.43 seconds at today’s camp, but Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom said otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Hogs Coach#Cws#Stanford#Omaha Preview#Sec
bestofarkansassports.com

ESPN FPI’s Laughably Low Ranking Underlines Arkansas’ Plunge in Preseason Projections

Ah, ESPN. You either love it, hate it or love to hate it. Most reasonable people still love it. As they should. We wouldn’t have sports consumption in this country the way we have it without the Worldwide Leader. Their game production is, on a whole, still the best in the world. No one brings the level of technology, insight and value to the table that ESPN can.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sandi Morris wins US pole vault title with world-leading height

EUGENE – Arkansas alum Sandi Morris claimed another USATF Championship pole vault title on Friday at Hayward Field, qualifying for the World Championships. Razorbacks Britton Wilson and Logan Jolly each advanced to finals with an impressive finish. Morris cleared 15-9.75 (4.82) for the victory and attempted 16-0.75 (4.90). Current...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
travelexperta.com

Scarlett Manor in Cave Springs, Arkansas: Stunning Farmhouse To Stay At

My husband and I decided to go on a trip with our kids to a different place this time, while looking at options, we come across Cave Springs in Arkansas, a beautiful location surrounded by nature and an amazing golf course. The fun part of traveling is doing research and I needed to find a good place to stay, that’s when I found The Scarlett Manor, a stunning farmhouse that will leave you speechless.
aymag.com

Blue Zoo Coming to Promenade Boulevard

The Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers will soon be home to an aquarium like no other: the Blue Zoo. Marketed as “More than an aquarium. More than a zoo,” Blue Zoo will be a hands-on experience with the mission to educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment. Sharks, an octopus, clownfish, seahorses, jellyfish and angelfish will be within the aquarium.
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540. Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage...
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Crash in Barry County leads to serious injuries

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Barry County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 76, just south of Cassville at 3:45 a.m. on June 25. Investigators say 26-year-old Mariah Sweaney missed a...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy