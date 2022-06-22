What Hogs Coach Said After Downing Auburn

Ah, ESPN. You either love it, hate it or love to hate it. Most reasonable people still love it. As they should. We wouldn’t have sports consumption in this country the way we have it without the Worldwide Leader. Their game production is, on a whole, still the best in the world. No one brings the level of technology, insight and value to the table that ESPN can.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO