Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
 4 days ago

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in Koreatown

The victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason.

A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."

The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived.

The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police.

The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident.

