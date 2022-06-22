ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Real Madrid join Chelsea and Barcelona in Sterling chase

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
What the papers say

Real Madrid have reportedly stepped up their interest in Raheem Sterling as a number of other clubs continue to circle the 27-year-old. The Daily Mirror says Madrid are ready to rival Chelsea and Barcelona for the Manchester City forward’s signature, however City are also keen to extend his contract.

Reims striker Hugo Ekitike is on the verge of a move to Newcastle, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. The 20-year-old is believed to be prepared to cut his summer break short in order to complete a move, though there are still some minor aspects of the deal to be ironed out.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial is expected to stay at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United expect forward Anthony Martial to remain at the club next season due to a lack of interest in the 26-year-old.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal and Newcastle are the frontrunners for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. Citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, the paper says the Gunners and Magpies lead a wealth of clubs chasing the signature of the 26-year-old, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Robert Lewandowski: Sky Germany reports the Poland striker intends to leave Bayern Munich.

Jules Kounde: Barcelona do not want to pay Sevilla’s £51.5million asking price for the 23-year-old defender, according to Marca.

newschain

Paul Jubb braced for Nick Kyrgios’ bag of tricks at Wimbledon

Paul Jubb is happy to play the straight man to Nick Kyrgios’ entertainer in their first-round Wimbledon clash. British number eight Jubb is making his second appearance as a wild card three years after his debut and landed the most eye-catching draw of the home hopes. Kyrgios is now...
TENNIS
newschain

Johnson and G7 leaders joke about Putin during official meeting

Boris Johnson joked about Vladimir Putin with fellow world leaders as they met at the G7 summit in Germany. The Prime Minister and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the Russian leader and his history of being photographed without a shirt. As the sun shone at Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian...
POLITICS
newschain

Benefit claimants to be made to work longer hours to avoid job centre visits

Benefit claimants will soon be required to work longer hours in order to be released from regular job centre appointments, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said. Under the current rules, those claiming benefits do not have to continue attending appointments with job advisers once they are employed for the equivalent of nine hours a week.
ECONOMY
newschain

Firefighters tackle blaze at landmark Calton Hill

Firefighters are tackling a wildfire at an Edinburgh city centre landmark. Four fire engines went to the scene at Calton Hill when the alarm was raised at 3.15pm on Sunday. There were no reports of any injuries. A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Four appliances are in attendance...
ACCIDENTS
