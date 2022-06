United nations — Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an international conference on food security Friday in Berlin that the world is facing the “real risk” of multiple famines this year and that 2023 could be even worse. He said rising fuel and fertilizer prices are dramatically affecting the world’s farmers.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO