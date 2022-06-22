ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-G20 chair Indonesia to push for peace with Ukraine, Russia visits

 4 days ago

JAKARTA, June 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian President and G20 chairman Joko Widodo will visit counterparts in Ukraine and Russia next week and press for a peaceful resolution to their conflict, his foreign minister said on Wednesday, the first such trip by an Asian leader. The Ukraine war has overshadowed...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Retno Marsudi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
