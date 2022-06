At least four are dead and dozens more injured in Colombia after spectator stands at a bullfight collapsed, local media reported on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, the bull reportedly escaped from the plaza hosting the spectacle and is causing panic in the streets of Espinal, Tolima, a city of nearly 60,000 people about 90 miles south-west of Bogotá, the South American nation’s capital.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO