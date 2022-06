Shavkat Rakhmonov was in control throughout his victory against Neil Magny in the UFC on ESPN 38 co-main event. However, the Kazakhstan native was nonetheless a little bit surprised when Magny tapped to a guillotine choke at the 4:58 mark of Round 2 in their welterweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Rakhmonov spent the majority of the bout in top position, working to advance while landing ground-and-pound from above, but he was patient in his approach.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO