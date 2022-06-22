Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash with PPB patrol car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after colliding with a PPB patrol car.

Police say that the crash took place just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 92nd and SE Holgate Blvd. near Lents Park. The motorcyclist was reportedly traveling eastbound on Holgate and the officer was driving north on 92nd. According to police, the officer was responding to an emergency call and attempting to navigate the intersection.

Investigators are attempting to determine if speed or intoxicants were a factor in the crash. Investigators ask that anyone with information who have not spoken to police, please contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-166146.

Southeast Holgate Blvd. is closed from SE 90nd Ave. to I-205 during the investigation. Southeast 92nd Ave. is also closed from SE Pardee St. to SE Boise St.

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash with a PPB patrol car at SE 92nd and Holgate, June 21, 2022 (KOIN)

