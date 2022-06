Amasa McKay Rich 10/29/1925 - 06/15/2022 Amasa McKay Rich, or Kay since he never cared that much for his given name, passed away on June 15, 2022. The cause of death was a stroke and his age. Kay was born October 29, 1925 in Paris, Idaho to Daniel C. Rich and Annie Stucki Rich, one of ten children. Kay grew up in the Bear Lake Valley working on the family farm, attending school, and developing an abiding affection for his place of birth.

