ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Barksdale Service Man Arrested On Charges of Child Pornography

By Gary McCoy
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A United States service man signed on to protect our country, but allegedly, it was our country's youngest who needed protection from him. Matthew Daigle is currently in Bossier Max and no bond has been set after his arrest. The 23 year old airman, stationed...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police on the Hunt for Robbery Suspect

On June 2nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to the 400 block of Columbia Drive in reference to a victim who had been involved in an altercation with a known suspect. Responding officers observed that the victim was suffering from a possible gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Two Shreveport Felons Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two Shreveport men have been sentenced to prison in Federal Court. The men both had charges for illegally possessing firearms. Damontra Vonravious Mandigo, 22, was sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shreveport Police Department officers were patrolling an area in Shreveport on March 15, 2021 and observed a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant residence. Officers made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, later identified as Mandigo. A search was conducted of his vehicle and law enforcement officers found a Zastava 7.62x39mm pistol. Officers were aware that Mandigo was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. He was arrested and later admitted to agents that the firearm was his. Mandigo’s prior felony convictions were for illegal use of a weapon in 2011, and attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bossier Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Crime & Safety
Bossier Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Found Guilty of Manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment in the 6100 block of LaTierra Street on October 27, 2019. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Multiple Felon Gets Natural Life Sentence

A Shreveport man who was found guilty of aggravated flight from an officer in December after having been convicted of numerous other felonies since 2008 was sentenced Monday, June 20, 2022, to natural life in prison. Tobias Williams, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without benefit of parole, probation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Want to Teach Your Kids How to Fish

I have a number of friends who are police officers, and while I can't speak for all law enforcement, the ones I know have a personal pet peeve in regards to their employment. They absolutely detest being introduced to a child as "the person who will take you to jail if you're bad." Those same law enforcement officers would love to be introduced as, "the person who will help you if you ever need it."
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Barksdale Air Force Base#Bpso#The Icac Team#The Louisiana House
Kiss Country 93.7

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Officers Acquitted in Death of Tommie McGlothen

Four former Shreveport police officers have been acquitted by a judge in the death of Tommie McGlothen Jr. All four of the defendants, Brian Ross, D'Marea Johnson, Treona McCarter and James LeClare have learned the judge has dismissed the charges against them. All four waived their right to a jury trial and the case was heard by Judge Chris Victory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Gets Lengthy Sentence for 2018 Shooting

A Shreveport man accused of shooting several people after a domestic disturbance and damaging several cars and apartments in early 2018, was sentenced to almost 30 years in prison. Wynston Von-Hendrick Scott, 28, was sentenced to 13 years on each guilty-as-charged aggravated criminal property damage verdict returned against him on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Confederate Monument Is Now in New Home in DeSoto Parish

The Confederate Monument that stood outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse for more than 100 years has now been reassembled at its new home in DeSoto Parish. The monument was moved after a lengthy legal fight between the Caddo Parish Commission and the Shreveport Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The UDC owns the monument, but there was a dispute over who owned the property the monument was on at the courthouse. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a U.S. District Court decision in favor of the Caddo Commission to remove the monument. Commissioners voted to spend nearly $800,000 to move the massive structure.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory for Shreveport Area

If you have stepped outside in Shreveport or Bossier City over the past couple of days, you know it's hot. And it's getting hotter. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory for the Shreveport Bossier area. Right now this Heat Advisory is in effect until 7pm on Wednesday, June 22 and from 11am-7pm on Thursday, June 23. But this advisory will probably be extended for the next few days because it does not look like temps will be dropping any time soon.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Should Caddo Leaders Apologize for Lynchings

Caddo Commissioners discussed a couple of resolutions to address racism in our region. Commissioner Stormy Gage Watts proposed a measure to offer a public apology for lynchings and systemic racism of the past. Commissioner Lyndon Johnson also proposed a measure to cut down a tree on the Milam Street side...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Body of City Marshal Caldwell Recovered in Florida

The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy